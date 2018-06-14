Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help!

Meat is not what it used to be. Whereas hamburgers or chicken nuggets used always to come from an animal, today they may also originate from fungal protein or a laboratory. But despite the growing number of vegetarian alternatives, meat is more popular than ever.

John Gapper asks why in his latest column. Good meat is delicious, he points out, and the substitutes still struggle to match the original. Plant-based burgers may be healthier for the consumer, but they are processed foods all the same. There is plenty of innovation in the meat market, so we may still find a way of producing burgers that are healthier and taste better than old-fashioned beef.

Janan Ganesh argues that Donald Trump should be beaten at the ballot box, not through legal proceedings.

Paddy Ashdown, former diplomat and ex-leader of the Liberal Democrats, says Britain should be speaking out on the abuse its colonial-era laws in places like Hong Kong.

Roula Khalaf reflects on the glorious absurdity of diplomacy and foreign policy in the Trump era.

Julia Apostle, from the law firm Bredin Prat, writes that after surviving GDPR, it’s time to prepare for another important new EU privacy law.

Words of Brexit wisdom from the Dalai Lama— Letter from Mark Solon:

Perhaps all the Brexit negotiators could learn from the Dalai Lama, who said: “If there is no solution to the problem then don’t waste time worrying about it. If there is a solution to the problem then don’t waste time worrying about it.”

Comment from Patrick Worms on Fake meat’s brand identity is too squishy:

The idea that meat is bad from the planet derived from two things: partial measurements that fail to take into account what happens to land when it is ploughed up, and the true fact that grain fed industrial meat is indeed a climate catastrophe. But not all meats are created equal. Well-reared grass-fed beef is a climate ally, not a climate enemy.

All finance requires is an upgrade for the internet age— Letter from Nicholas Gruen:

We’ve been here before. In 1844 only commercial banks issued retail banknotes. Despite one parliamentarian’s warning of the “disastrous consequences” of government involvement in banking, Bank of England banknotes largely displaced the risk, fragmentation and cost of the alternative. This led commercial banks to focus on where they could add the most value — in funding and pricing commercial credit and pricing the attendant risks. All we need to do now is replicate that move for the internet age.

