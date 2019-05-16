US President Donald Trump issues an executive order effectively banning telecoms companies from using equipment manufactured by China’s Huawei, Cisco systems is slashing its manufacturing in China in anticipation of higher import tariffs levied in the US and office space group WeWork tries to rein in losses before a possible IPO. Plus, the FT’s Paris Bureau Chief Victor Mallet explains what the European Parliament could have in store for France’s president Emmanuel Macron and why his vision for a united Europe might be in jeopardy.