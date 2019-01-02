The biggest problem with self-driving cars is not the technology. It’s the humans. The world’s biggest carmakers are pouring billions of dollars into solving the problem of how humans and robocars can share the planet. After several trips in self-driving cars recently, I’m astonished at the strides that have already been made towards that goal — but also daunted by some of the unexpected areas of friction.

First, the achievements: when Ford put its autonomous cars through their paces for a group of journalists in Miami recently, the robocar that I was riding in (like most autonomous cars being tested on US roads today) braked a little too hard at many stops, accelerated just that bit too abruptly and sometimes stopped in the middle of the road, for reasons known only to its robo-brain.

But it also did something extraordinary: it demonstrated a remarkable ability to act like a car driven by a trained, experienced and skilled human driver. (In other words, it drove at least as well as my two teenage learner drivers back home). And in at least one instance, it drove better than the human sitting behind its steering wheel as a “safety driver”.

Straight out of the gate, in a city where jaywalking appears to be as common as chips and salsa, my self-driving car was confronted with a pedestrian who was clearly considering walking right out in front of us. The car hesitated, as if trying to intuit the pedestrian’s next move — just as a human would. Then, at almost the same instant that the putative jaywalker decided not to cross the street, the autonomous car realised he’d made that decision and accelerated to proceed normally. It was the kind of scenario that human drivers and pedestrians encounter all the time: we communicate our intentions to each other through non-verbal gestures and movements. (All that was missing were the dirty looks and rude hand signals).

Bryan Salesky, chief executive of Argo AI, Ford’s partner in autonomous car development, told me that his test cars “drive through very tough sections of the city” gathering data about the behaviour of pedestrians, cyclists, and moped and scooter drivers. “Then we can apply machine learning . . . to develop models based on simple observations of how they are moving that tell us what they are likely to do next.”

This ability to predict the future could be crucial in persuading Americans — whose confidence in autonomous cars was shaken last year when an Uber test car killed a pedestrian in Arizona — to accept the inevitability of a self-driving future. Mr Salesky says passengers tend to equate confident driving with safe driving. “One of the biggest things we can do for Ford,” he says, is to teach robocars to drive confidently. “The confidence comes from its ability to anticipate what other drivers will do.”

The only slightly scary moment in a day full of self-driving rides came when we confronted that most difficult of driving manoeuvres, the “unprotected left”: a left turn without a traffic light to signal. Our car started to turn left in front of a white pick-up truck approaching at speed, and then changed its mind and stopped. Unfortunately, the “safety driver” then took over — and promptly began to turn into the path of a second oncoming car, travelling even faster. The error of judgment was made by the human, not the machine.

There is more to the human-robot problem than jaywalkers and moped maniacs. Ford is convinced that the only way to make money out of self-driving cars will be by keeping them busy carting around not just people but nappies, pet food, dry cleaning and pizzas. The interface between the car and the human who needs the nappies is proving tricky, however.

Ford is testing self-driving pizza and taco delivery in Miami already, but the city’s high-rise dwellers do not seem keen to come down to street level to pick up a meal, especially if the robocar has had to double park round the corner. So Ford is testing the use of human delivery staff, or even drones, to solve that “final yard” problem. Miamians, it seems, don’t want to give up the joy of getting a pizza delivered right to their front door.

Once again, the problem is not the technology — it’s the humans who are too lazy to get out of their nightclothes for that midnight delivery.

