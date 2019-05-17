FT Series

Chelsea Flower Show 2019

From the newest names making their debut to what ideas you can use at home

Meet the new designers at the Chelsea Flower Show

Making a debut at one of the world’s greatest horticultural events is hard work

Ten plants from the Chelsea Flower Show to grow at home

Climate change is pushing designers towards plants that can cope with weather extremes

Garden design: how to furnish an outdoor room

From pizza ovens to cushions, you can enjoy home comforts outside the house

Six properties with spectacular gardens

From a yew maze and wisteria walk in the UK to an automatic irrigation system in Belgium

Czech out a rival to Chelsea

Olomouc’s impressive Flora festival is staged three times a year and apart from busloads of Germans few outside the country have heard of it

Chelsea’s property market slows down

Falling housing prices in the London neighbourhood mean would-be sellers are reluctant to list their homes