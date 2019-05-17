FT Series Chelsea Flower Show 2019 From the newest names making their debut to what ideas you can use at home Meet the new designers at the Chelsea Flower Show Making a debut at one of the world’s greatest horticultural events is hard work Friday, 17 May, 2019 Ten plants from the Chelsea Flower Show to grow at home Climate change is pushing designers towards plants that can cope with weather extremes Friday, 17 May, 2019 Garden design: how to furnish an outdoor room From pizza ovens to cushions, you can enjoy home comforts outside the house Friday, 17 May, 2019 Six properties with spectacular gardens From a yew maze and wisteria walk in the UK to an automatic irrigation system in Belgium Friday, 17 May, 2019 Czech out a rival to Chelsea Olomouc’s impressive Flora festival is staged three times a year and apart from busloads of Germans few outside the country have heard of it Friday, 17 May, 2019 Chelsea’s property market slows down Falling housing prices in the London neighbourhood mean would-be sellers are reluctant to list their homes Friday, 17 May, 2019