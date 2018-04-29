“I failed my way to success,” said Thomas Edison, the scientist and businessman who invented the phonograph and the incandescent lightbulb. A lot of biotech businesses seem to be succeeding their way to failure.

Last week, Prothena in the US, which has been developing drugs to treat degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, revealed a key project had flunked tests and its shares fell by two-thirds. It was a blow for Neil Woodford, the investment star and long-time fan of Prothena. For much of 2017, the US company was one of the biggest holdings in Woodford Patient Capital Trust. Its recent slip-up fuelled sceptics who say the British investment ace has backed more than his share of biotech and pharmaceutical flops.

Before Prothena’s revelations, WPCT had also been hurt last year by Circassia’s admission that its cat allergy treatment worked no better than a placebo. It was another blow to investors who had put £175m into Circassia when it floated in 2014, making it the sector’s biggest initial public offer in years.

Prothena and Circassia are just two of the many biotechnology businesses that have failed to make the grade.

Aim-quoted ImmuPharma, which has been working on a treatment for lupus, this month announced tests had shown its flagship product to be a bit of dud. Its shares dropped 75 per cent.

Shares in Hvivo, which has been working on flu vaccines and asthma treatments and was formerly known as Retroscreen Virology, also halved this month to 19p. A year ago they were more than 125p. The group announced pre-tax losses of £6m and the resignation of its chief executive Kym Denny, capping a difficult year in which its two front-of-flotilla therapies failed to impress during trials. Numis, the brokers, reckon the group will have burnt through its £20m in cash within two years.

And in February, Shield Therapeutics’ anaemia treatment tripped up in tests and its shares fell from 110p to 38.5p. They have halved again since.

Some of these businesses will find alternative uses for their products or come up with new, marketable ideas. But many won’t, underlining how few novel treatments make it to commercial production.

Despite this recent run of failures, success rates in general have improved. A study by MIT boffins published earlier this year suggests the probability of a drug making it all the way to full approval is just under 14 per cent thanks to new precision tools and techniques such as immunotherapy and biomarkers. Up until five years ago, the probability of success was nearer 10 per cent.

Nonetheless, rates of return on research and development budgets in the pharma industry have fallen, according to recent report by Deloitte, the consultants. Returns for big groups with large portfolios have dropped from about 10 per cent five years ago to 3 per cent.

Many big healthcare businesses are refining their portfolios, cutting down on copycat medicines due to buyers’ reluctance to pay big bucks for new treatments for diseases that can be treated more cheaply with existing drugs.

The costs of development have also risen. Deloitte calculates it costs nearer $2bn to bring new drugs and therapies to market, from just over $1bn in 2010. And while projected peak sales per asset rose last year, they are still half what they were seven years ago.

Conditions for small biotech ventures are more encouraging, particularly those targeting niche diseases and unmet needs. Their breakthroughs will attract high prices if they make it to market. Their costs are generally lower. They don’t have the infrastructure, management or compliance expenses of bigger groups testing large portfolios of treatments. They are also benefiting from government and industry initiatives to open up access to databases and laboratories to foster innovative techniques and cures. “Large and small groups are playing well together,” say Colin Terry and Mark Stockbridge of Deloitte.

However, early-stage drug developers burn through investors’ cash, the attrition rate in start-up ventures remains high and the costs of failure for investors are enormous. That is particularly so for early-stage backers who cough up at every fundraising. The more they pay for their share in an enterprise, the lower their investment returns.

Biotech tenderfoots may fail their way to success eventually. It is much harder for investors, including WPCT, to follow them.

