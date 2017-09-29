Emmanuel Macron

Ingram Pinn’s illustration of the week: Eurovisions

Macron delivers his vision for Europe, while Merkel struggles with coalition
Ingram Pinn
© Ingram Pinn

by Ingram Pinn

Listen to this article

00:00
00:00

As German chancellor Angela Merkel was drawing up plans to form a coalition government after losing votes in the German elections, French president Emmanuel Macron gave an impassioned address at the Sorbonne outlining his wide-ranging proposals for a “Europe of tomorrow”. Calling for an expansion of the EU’s role, Mr Macron said: “I have no red lines, only horizons” and “Audacity is the only answer.”

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2017. All rights reserved. You may share using our article tools. Please don't copy articles from FT.com and redistribute by email or post to the web.