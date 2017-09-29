Ingram Pinn’s illustration of the week: Eurovisions

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

As German chancellor Angela Merkel was drawing up plans to form a coalition government after losing votes in the German elections, French president Emmanuel Macron gave an impassioned address at the Sorbonne outlining his wide-ranging proposals for a “Europe of tomorrow”. Calling for an expansion of the EU’s role, Mr Macron said: “I have no red lines, only horizons” and “Audacity is the only answer.”