FT premium subscribers can click here to receive Free Lunch every day by email.

When UK prime minister Theresa May took office, it looked like she wanted Brexit to be about something, not just against something. In her accession speech, ending Britain’s membership of the EU became an occasion to profoundly transform the country’s economic model, so that it would “work for everyone”. That effort quickly ran into the sand, zombified by the general election she called and did not win. In any case, Brexit was hardly necessary for such a project, since the UK government always had more autonomy than Brexiters claimed.

But that does not mean May was not right to try to present a vision for a changed Britain. For what should the UK do now, aside from agreeing on the new relationship with Europe? That is what I have called “the other Brexit question”. Beneath the din of Brexit politics, many thoughtful people have been pondering it — and begun to offer some answers.

The latest effort is the newly published report from the IPPR think-tank’s Commission on Economic Justice, which has been covered by my colleagues. And in July, Policy Exchange published an essay by Chris Bickerton, the “Lexiter” Cambridge academic, on Britain’s growth model after Brexit. (I participated in a recorded panel debate responding to the essay, which some of you might find interesting.)

These diagnoses overlap in many ways (as they do with the shorter paper by Simon Tilford covered by Martin Wolf and myself two years ago). We can sum up the essence of the British economic model with the following observations:

On the demand side of the economy, the key characteristic is high consumption and a low savings rate, whose counterparts can be seen in low investment and a persistent current account deficit.

On the structure of supply, both reports note a low share of manufacturing in total output, and the correspondingly high share of services. They could also have emphasised the very high share of services in UK exports. Britain distinguishes itself by exporting about the same value of services as it does of manufactures.

In the labour market, they highlight the polarisation we have addressed many times in Free Lunch. UK economic activity is unusually labour-intensive for a rich economy, which has led to high employment numbers but an excess of low productivity and hence low-wage jobs. At the same time, Britain has a large number of very high-paying jobs, with one of the highest rates of income inequality in Europe.

And, finally, the UK suffers from an extreme discrepancy of economic conditions between different parts of its territory. London is among Europe’s richest regions, but some areas are on a par with the poorest parts of Slovakia and Portugal.

These phenomena are clearly related. They are not separate ills; they are alternate symptoms of the same disease. It is therefore quite correct to insist, as these reports do, that to change anything, one has to change a lot. A fundamental transformation of the British economic model is necessary if the status quo is no longer acceptable. And that is just what the Brexit referendum established.

Brexit, of course, is a big change. But the British economic model is home-made, as is obvious when you note the fact that other EU countries have very different economic models. That is not to say that the problems of the model have not been influenced by EU membership. Nor does it mean that Brexit itself will leave them as they are.

What happens to these characteristics of the British growth model — whether they be remedied or aggravated after Brexit — depends both on what form Brexit takes, and which domestic policies the UK autonomously adopts. To some extent, the former may shape the latter, or at least the nature of the trade-offs that domestic policy must then face.

As for the form of Brexit, two things seem to matter in particular: the future trade relationship and how it will change (or not) the productive structure of the UK economy; and to a lesser extent the future of EU migration to and from Britain. The next Free Lunches this week will address how the prospects on these two counts matter for the British economic model.

Numbers news