USBig Techcompanies are set to release quarterly earnings this week, German business confidence hits a two-year low, and French satellite operator Eutelsat has confirmed it is in discussions to acquire smaller British rival OneWeb in an all-share deal. Plus, cities are especially vulnerable to this summer’s record hot temperatures.

Eutelsat shares tumble after confirming OneWeb deal talks

German recession looms as business confidence slumps to two-year low

Can cities adapt to an era of extreme heat?

