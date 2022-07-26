Anglo-French merger would challenge Elon Musk’s SpaceX
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT News Briefing news every morning.
USBig Techcompanies are set to release quarterly earnings this week, German business confidence hits a two-year low, and French satellite operator Eutelsat has confirmed it is in discussions to acquire smaller British rival OneWeb in an all-share deal. Plus, cities are especially vulnerable to this summer’s record hot temperatures.
Subscribe to the FT News Briefing on Apple Podcasts or Spotify
Mentioned in this podcast:
Eutelsat shares tumble after confirming OneWeb deal talks
German recession looms as business confidence slumps to two-year low
Can cities adapt to an era of extreme heat?
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published