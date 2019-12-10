Mike France has spotted an opportunity in the battle over Brexit.

The co-founder of British luxury brand Christopher Ward tells his marketing team not to be afraid of tackling politics to make its adverts stand out from the crowd.

“Buy now before the country sinks further,” reads the ad for one of its dive watches. “More powerful than a Bullingdon reunion,” says another in a reference to the exclusive Oxford all-male club that counts Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a former member.

“We like to think this is an intelligent approach to advertising,” Mr France said. “We like to stand out. We are not afraid to be a little bit racier than some.”

But while he believes the approach has helped his company stay relevant, appearing to take sides on such a deeply divisive topic is a risky tactic.

After almost four years of rancour, polls suggest Britons remain roughly evenly split over Brexit. Boris Johnson is pitching his campaign for this week’s general election on “getting Brexit done”. YouGov found in October that 70 per cent of respondents had “Brexit fatigue”.

Brexit features in a Marmite advertisement

Most large companies have given the issue a wide berth — but a few have ventured where others fear to tread.

Burger King caused a stir last week with an ad on a London double-decker with the tagline “Another Whopper on the side of a bus”, a jibe at Vote Leave’s infamous red bus in the 2016 EU referendum campaign.

Unilever’s Marmite, meanwhile, whose historic advertising has been so effective that its 1990s “Love it or hate it” campaign has made its brand name synonymous with divisiveness, asked consumers whether they wanted a “hard breakfast”, “soft breakfast” or “no breakfast” — a play on the possible outcomes of Brexit.

Charles Vallance, chairman of the ad group VCCP, said blue-chip companies were “really concerned” about the risks of marketing campaigns backfiring but that they risked being drowned out if they played it too safe.

“Not many brands want to polarise or alienate by taking one side in a divide,” he said. “But there is no greater risk to an advert than indifference. All strong communication has an element of bravery and risk to it. Otherwise, why bother?”

A Brexit-related advertisement for matchmaking service Gray & Farrar © Gray and Farrar

Boldness on Brexit has tended to come from smaller companies.

For Gray & Farrar, a Mayfair-based matchmaking service whose clients pay £15,000 for an annual membership, the Brexit puns were too good to resist.

An ad promising lonely hearts “we’ll take you out of the single market” proved a hit with its clientele, according to managing partner Claire Sweetingham, who came up with the line with her mother. She said it had prompted some former lonely hearts to get back in touch with the business.

However, this kind of boldness can backfire. The upmarket London estate agents Marsh & Parsons created an ad mocking Mr Johnson’s “ever changing views”, but a tweet cropped out those words, leading to complaints their ads were promoting the prime minister as well as Conservative party housing policy.

One Twitter user said it made them feel sick, while another promised to block the company immediately. “It just looks like a reference to social mobility with Boris’s face on it,” said a third. “This was not a good idea.”

British luxury brand Christopher Ward says it is trying to use ‘an intelligent approach’ in its Brexit-related advertising

Mark Elwood, executive creative director at the agency MullenLowe, said such responsive advertising “can be risky because these ideas need to be ushered out of the door at high speed, forgoing the usual rigour”.

But for Mr France, the fact complaints have come from both sides of the political divide is vindication. He said he had been accused of being everything from “an extreme rightwinger to being a ‘Commie leftie’ — so I am comfortable with that”.

“There is so much noise going around our entire political sphere at the moment it seems such a waste not to prick the bubble a bit in a humorous, gentle way,” he said.

Additional reporting by Patricia Nilsson in London