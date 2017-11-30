The Financial Times Money Show brings you engaging insight into personal finance. Claer Barrett, her team and leading industry commentators dissect the week’s news and discuss how it will affect you and your pocket. Produced by Lucy Warwick-Ching.
FT Money Show presenter Claer Barrett quizzes James Max about his experience of being fired and asks him to come up with solutions to your Rich People's Problems questions. Merryn Somerset Webb joins them later to give her views on last week's Budget.
Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.