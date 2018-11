Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Ahead of the launch of the 2018 FT and McKinsey Business Book of the Year prize, this series discusses the six shortlisted books with its authors. In this final episode, Helen Barrett, the FT’s Work & Careers editor, and FT economics commentator Martin Sandbu, talk to Jeremy Heimans, who together with Henry Timms co-wrote New Power: How it’s changing the 21st century — and why you need to know, and Annie Lowrey, author of Give People Money.