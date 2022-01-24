Schools digest: Games vs movies, Hong Kong pets, Climate champions
Noticeboard
Call for entries: school climate changemakers: we are looking for the best examples of students, as well as teachers and schools, tackling climate. Deadline 4 February 2022
Schools competition: how do we make social video platforms kinder? Entries open for FT competition with Ofcom. Deadline 30 January 2022
How do we improve learning? Young people aged 16-19 invited to enter the 2022 Financial Times/World Bank contest. Deadline 31 January 2022
Calling all teenagers: could you write an article for the FT? Our annual young financial journalist of the year competition with LIBF offers cash prizes and more. Deadline 18 March 2022
Five things to read
Why gaming is the new Big Tech battleground
Microsoft’s $75bn purchase of Activision could trigger an overhaul of the industry
Departing Hong Kong residents fly their pets out of city on private jets
Owners pay up to $26,000 for chartered flights as Covid rules limit commercial airline services
How the UK high street was hit by the pandemic: look up your area Although ‘levelling up’ focuses on the north and Midlands, the worst affected areas have been elsewhere. Try the FT’s postcode tool
America is overdosing on the apocalypse
There are grounds to worry about the quality of US democracy but fanatics are a minority
We are all complicit in climate change — so we should all pay to fix it
Cognitive dissonance, carbon pricing and what a sustainable economy would look like
Teacher resources
IB DP Theory of knowledge: Michael Dunn picks for Human sciences: Graphics of the year — making sense of 2021. Read all our Theory of Knowledge picks here
Geography: Alasdair Monteith picks for Disease dilemmas: Antibiotic resistance kills over 1m people a year, says study. Read all our Geography picks here
Politics: Graham Goodlad picks for Prime Minister and Cabinet: Cabinet opposition forced climbdown on ending BBC licence fee Read all our Politics picks here
Economics: Gavin Clarke picks for Inflation: The fight over measuring UK inflation. Read all our Economics picks here
Business: Peter McGinn picks for Marketing: The great Japanese toaster problem. Read all our Business picks here
IB DP History: Read all our History picks here
Tweet of the week
Hard truths about the gender pay gap
Student picks
One to watch
Business schools switch focus to people, purpose and planet
One to hear
