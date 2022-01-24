A weekly digest of content available through the FT free schools programme for students aged 16-19, their teachers and schools around the world. Register and create your own account here.

Why gaming is the new Big Tech battleground

Microsoft’s $75bn purchase of Activision could trigger an overhaul of the industry

Departing Hong Kong residents fly their pets out of city on private jets

Owners pay up to $26,000 for chartered flights as Covid rules limit commercial airline services



How the UK high street was hit by the pandemic: look up your area Although ‘levelling up’ focuses on the north and Midlands, the worst affected areas have been elsewhere. Try the FT’s postcode tool

America is overdosing on the apocalypse

There are grounds to worry about the quality of US democracy but fanatics are a minority

We are all complicit in climate change — so we should all pay to fix it

Cognitive dissonance, carbon pricing and what a sustainable economy would look like

IB DP Theory of knowledge: Michael Dunn picks for Human sciences: Graphics of the year — making sense of 2021. Read all our Theory of Knowledge picks here

Geography: Alasdair Monteith picks for Disease dilemmas: Antibiotic resistance kills over 1m people a year, says study. Read all our Geography picks here

Politics: Graham Goodlad picks for Prime Minister and Cabinet: Cabinet opposition forced climbdown on ending BBC licence fee Read all our Politics picks here

Economics: Gavin Clarke picks for Inflation: The fight over measuring UK inflation. Read all our Economics picks here

Business: Peter McGinn picks for Marketing: The great Japanese toaster problem. Read all our Business picks here

IB DP History: Read all our History picks here

Hard truths about the gender pay gap

Business schools switch focus to people, purpose and planet

Podcast: The hole Johnson digs for himself gets bigger