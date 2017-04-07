Greece strikes deal on economic reforms with bailout monitors

Greece has reached a deal on economic reforms with the monitors of its €86bn bailout, paving the way for the country to keep getting money from the programme.

The agreement includes a commitment from Athens to make reforms in 2019 and 2020, including pension cuts and a widening of the tax base.

Months in the making, the agreement was closed during intensive talks this week and is set to be confirmed by eurozone finance ministers on Friday in Malta, according to two people briefed on the situation.

Pierre Moscovici, the EU’s economic affairs commissioner, said Friday’s meeting was “the day that everyone should commit to wrapping up the contours of an agreement . . . it is time to chase away everything that creates uncertainty, and that worries investors”.

The accord eases the pressure ahead of looming deadlines in July for Greece to repay more than €6bn of debt. The repayments threaten to be economically crippling unless Athens receives another tranche of bailout aid.

The deal is one essential step towards bringing the International Monetary Fund into the bailout as a full financial partner. Germany — which has substantial influence over the negotiations as the eurozone’s largest economy — has said IMF participation is essential if Athens is to receive further bailout aid.

However, further hurdles remain before the IMF will take a decision on joining the programme so it remains unclear when Greece will get its next aid tranche.

Remaining political issues include highly sensitive negotiations on debt relief.

People involved in the talks said that the final issues that needed to be resolved this week included the sequencing of different reforms, and specifically when the pensions changes would take effect.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the president of the eurogroup of euro area finance ministers, flew to Berlin yesterday for talks with his German counterpart Wolfgang Schäuble on the final outstanding points. Further negotiations were held early on Friday in Malta.

Mr Dijsselbloem said on his way into today’s finance ministers’ meeting in Malta that the talks had “achieved results.”

Alexis Tsipras, Greece’s prime minister, had warned earlier this week that a summit of euro leaders would have to be called by the end of this month if a deal on the policy reforms was not reached soon.