Traders hiss while Labour is split over the business rates rise

A watertight rule of changing the tax system is to ensure there are no losers — or at least not half a million vocal ones.

Jean-Baptiste Colbert, Louis XIV’s finance minister, compared tax collection to plucking a goose to obtain most feathers with least hissing. Sajid Javid, the UK communities secretary, is presiding over changes to business rates from April 1 and is facing loud hissing from tenants, business groups and Conservative MPs.

The shake-up is creating two armies: winners and losers. The latter are making their voices heard.

Javid inherited this predicament from Eric Pickles, his predecessor in the coalition government, who delayed a revaluation in 2012. The business rates paid by tenant companies will now vary, in some cases wildly, according to changes in property values.

On Monday, Mr Javid came out fighting. His email accused critics of “distortions and half-truths” and listed why most Tory councils would not see rises. His dossier is questionable, however: it stripped out inflation and assumed all companies would win a 5 per cent rebate. His claim that the revaluation is fiscally neutral is also suspect — rates will raise £25.5bn in 2017/18, an increase of £1bn. (Officials say this reflects inflation and economic growth.)

Yet Mr Javid has a point. When opponents describe the likely results of the plan as rises of “up to 500 per cent” it is both true and misleading: the phrase covers increases from 0.1 per cent up to 500 per cent. (As an example, the average rise in Worthing, West Sussex, will be 1 per cent, and in Lincoln 1.8 per cent, according to property agents Gerald Eve.)

While London is losing out, areas far beyond the capital will see rates fall. Many ailing shopping parades and offices in the regions are paying high rates ecause they were valued in 2008 at the height of the property boom.

There is also a transition scheme to smooth increases and decreases by capping them on an annual basis. On Wednesday, however, Javid was “hung out to dry”, in the words of one fellow minister, when Prime Minister Theresa May promised a review of that scheme.

There are fundamental problems with business rates that will not be solved immediately: the most pressing one is that internet retailers do not pay a fair share. In the short term, Javid hopes the Treasury will find fresh money to mitigate the most egregious examples of distress from the revaluation.

If not, ministers may have to rob Peter to pay Paul by giving even slower decreases to the “winners”.

Beneficiaries of the current plan are mostly in Labour seats: Middlesbrough expects a 9.9 per cent decrease, Preston 13 per cent. In Copeland — where a by-election is being held on Thursday — there is a 15 per cent drop. The revaluation is one of the most progressive policies by the May government (although, arguably, it would be more progressive to shift rates from tenants to landlords).

Given that, you might expect the opposition Labour party to bat for Mr Javid — any retreat could hurt the poorest areas. Instead, Rebecca Long-Bailey, shadow business secretary and a favoured daughter of Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, accuses the government of mismanagement.

Why? Because opposition MPs relish any chance to kick a government in distress. John Mann, MP for Bassetlaw, Nottinghamshire, said Javid’s position was untenable. (Rates in Bassetlaw, incidentally, are set to fall 11 per cent.)

The attitude is reminiscent of last year, when then chancellor George Osborne temporarily considered a shake-up of pension tax relief that would benefit low-income savers at the expense of high earners. Labour, of course, did not back Osborne against his mutinous backbenchers. (One adviser told me: “He’s in a hole, why should we help him?”)

On business rates the answer lies in London, where Labour has 45 MPs. The capital is seeing some of the biggest jumps in business rates: Hammersmith 40 per cent, Islington 39 per cent, Hackney 41 per cent.

Business organisations have the sympathetic ear of Sadiq Khan, Labour mayor of London. Yet the rates controversy has exposed the divide in how the party leadership views protecting the interests of Labour-voting areas in affluent London boroughs and in struggling post-industrial heartlands farther afield.