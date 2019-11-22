Print this page

Alexei Navalny has been a thorn in the side of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin for a decade, braving persecution and imprisonment and remaining apparently undaunted. Max Seddon met him for lunch in a food court in southeast Moscow and he tells Alec Russell, editor of FT Weekend about the encounter.


Contributors: Alec Russell, editor of FT Weekend, and Max Seddon, Moscow correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

