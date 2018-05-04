Can Theresa May delay holding the crunch vote on the customs union in the House of Commons until the autumn?

After her reverse this week at the Brexit cabinet committee, when she failed to get agreement on her favoured “customs partnership” concept, this seems to be one of the ideas being considered by her aides.

As the FT reported overnight, the failure to make progress with the customs partnership leaves Mrs May in a bind.

The scheme offered an admittedly ambitious plan to have a frictionless border with the EU. That, in turn, could have helped the PM defeat a Commons rebellion by around 20 Tory MPs who, together with Labour, want the UK to stay permanently in a customs union.

Given the risk of such a humiliating defeat, there are signs Mrs May is playing for time. The Sun reports that she is to hold back two key Brexit bills from the Commons, the Customs Bill and the Trade Bill, until the autumn to try to duck a devastating defeat over the customs union.

The Sun reports that Mrs May’s team is “looking at a fresh plan to wait until a deal is provisionally agreed with the EU at a crunch October summit before risking a Commons vote on them”.

Is such a delay realistic? It faces two problems.

First, Leo Varadkar, Ireland’s PM, is making clear that he wants the Irish border issue dealt with at the June EU Council. All the signs are that Ireland is prepared to force a crisis on the issue at that time.

Dublin wants the UK to offer a position on customs that deals comprehensively with the need to maintain an invisible border. That suggests Mrs May cannot turn up at Brussels in June without the position on customs resolved within the UK political arena.

The second problem regards the risk Mrs May would run with the legislative timetable in the UK.

If Britain could be sure of leaving the EU in March 2019 and entering a 21-month transition, the passage of the bills on customs and trade might be less urgent.

But what if the process of agreeing and ratifying the Article 50 process were to collapse. Jill Rutter of the Institute for Government says: “If the UK were to leave the EU without a transition, you could end up having the legislative car crash of all time. You would need to have the statute book ready with trade powers and customs powers by March 2019. That could be extremely challenging.”

Mrs May’s record as a politician suggests that, given the current impasse, she will want to play for time. But there are good reasons for thinking this is the wrong approach. She needs to decide once and for all whether to confront the pro-Europeans who want to stay in a customs union or the arch Brexiters who want to leave altogether.

Delay is not an option for Mrs May.

Hard numbers

Surveys conducted by the Bank of England’s regional agents have found that while investment intentions remained sluggish overall in the first quarter of this year, in the manufacturing sector they reached their highest level for four years.

The investment outlook has been central to the debate about the economic impact of the UK’s vote to leave the EU. In the run-up to the referendum, those who opposed leaving the bloc warned that uncertainty over trading arrangements would chill business investment, as companies worried about their ability to export to the single market.

Independent economic forecasts gathered by the Treasury in July 2016, one month after the EU referendum, forecast that total investment would fall, on average, by 3.5 per cent last year. But by December 2016, the average expectation was for a fall of 0.7 per cent.

In fact, overall investment grew 4 per cent last year — the fastest rate in the G7, according to the official figures. This includes business spending, government investment and investment in Britain’s housing stock. Read more