Cities get wise to Airbnb

By this time next week, Airbnb’s fate in New York City will be largely decided. The company will either have won a key victory, or in effect be banned from its biggest US market and locked in a high-profile lawsuit with the state.

New York’s proposed crackdown on Airbnb — which is waiting only for the signature of the state governor before becoming law — points to the way that slow-moving city bureaucracies are gradually catching up with the regulatory challenges posed by the disruptive sharing economy companies of Silicon Valley.

For Airbnb, which offers accommodation rentals in people’s homes, fixing its regulatory problems is a growing priority. The company has already struck tax deals with more than 200 cities and counties, with agreements that span from Washington state to Amsterdam, and remitted more than $110m in taxes.

“Airbnb is the only accommodation company that is in a strategic way going around cutting tax remittance deals with different jurisdictions to pay the tax directly,” says Rob Stephens, general manager of MyLodge, which provides tax and compliance services for accommodation hosts who rent through sites like Airbnb and HomeAway.

However in the past few months, Airbnb has started to toughen its position when regulatory decisions fail to go its way. In New York, the company says it will sue the state if the accommodation bill is signed into law, setting the stage for a long and bitter legal battle.

This is no idle threat. Airbnb has filed similar lawsuits in San Francisco and Santa Monica, which are under way, and in Anaheim, where it has been successful.

Unlike Uber, Silicon Valley’s other sharing economy champion, Airbnb has never been completely booted out of a city. But key markets have cracked down hard on the accommodation company with rules that outlaw the great majority of its listings.

For the cities and states grappling with Airbnb, they have to balance the attraction of potential new tax revenues that could be drawn from Airbnb listings, with concerns about housing shortages and entrenched interests like hotel unions.

Tax revenues can be significant: Airbnb bookings would generate at least $440m in state taxes this year if fully taxed, according to a study by AllTheRooms, an accommodation search engine that tracks Airbnb listings.

However the authors of the study estimate that at least $260m of that revenue will go uncollected. In areas that do not have direct tax deals with Airbnb, it is up to the hosts to take the initiative to pay accommodation taxes — but they rarely do. In New York, Airbnb estimates that annual taxes to the state would be about $90m if the state were to fully legalise short-term rentals.

In an eleventh-hour effort to try to prevent New York’s new accommodation bill from being signed into law, the company laid out a set of policy proposals on Wednesday.

“It goes further than really any type of proposal we have put forth,” said Chris Lehane, Airbnb’s policy chief, during a call with journalists.

As part of those proposals, Airbnb will start implementing a “one host, one home” rule in New York and San Francisco that will eliminate multiple listings. Multiple listings have been a major concern for regulators because they often function like small, illegal hotels, with groups of rooms run by the same landlord.

Another key demand from cities has been registration: many cities require hosts to register with authorities, but Airbnb displays listings whether the hosts have registered or not. Recently, Airbnb has been doing automated registration of its hosts with a number of cities, including Chicago, and the company says it want to do this in New York as well.

While every city has unique laws, Mr Lehane said that he does see the beginning of “a merge toward a common set of approaches”, citing taxes and registration as areas where many cities agree.

However, as Airbnb’s negotiations with cities around the world pick up pace, the company knows that, even in cities where it has been severely restricted, enforcement can be a problem when its business remains in high demand.

In Berlin, which in May banned hosts from renting more than half of their homes, more than 87,000 rooms booked in August were still booked through Airbnb, down just 6 per cent from the year before, according to data from AirDNA, an analytics tool for hosts that is not affiliated with Airbnb.

And in Barcelona, which has a de facto ban on short-term accommodation, bookings jumped 39 per cent from the previous year, to reach 169,000 bookings in August, according to AirDNA.

“You would think there would be a huge drop-off, but it is very hard to enforce,” says Tom Caton, chief revenue officer at AirDNA. He adds that partial bans in places like Barcelona have “obviously impacted growth, but not by a whole lot”.

These numbers point to the heart of the dilemma for a city like New York, which has grown into Airbnb’s third-largest market despite the fact that short-term apartment rentals have been illegal since 2010.

Enforcement is extremely difficult because the city does not know who the Airbnb hosts are. Other than posing as guests themselves — which is difficult because of the ID verification requirements — enforcers have few options without Airbnb’s co-operation.

So far, in fact, nothing has really stopped Airbnb from continuing to show listings, despite concerns in some cases about their legality.