News features and analysis from Financial Times reporters around the world. FT News in Focus is produced by Fiona Symon.

There is growing evidence that the use of chemicals in agriculture is harmful to both the environment and human health. Maija Palmer discusses potential alternatives with Helen Browning, chief executive of the Soil Association, Adam Speed of the Crop Protection Association and Andrew Diprose, chief exec of Rootwave, a startup that uses electricity to kill weeds


Contributors: Katie Martin, capital markets editor, Maija Palmer, acting deputy editor of Special Reports, Helen Browning, chief executive of the Soil Association, Adam Speed of the Crop Protection Association and Andrew Diprose, chief exec of Rootwave. Producers: Ruth Lewis-Coste and Fiona Symon

