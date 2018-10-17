Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

There is growing evidence that the use of chemicals in agriculture is harmful to both the environment and human health. Maija Palmer discusses potential alternatives with Helen Browning, chief executive of the Soil Association, Adam Speed of the Crop Protection Association and Andrew Diprose, chief exec of Rootwave, a startup that uses electricity to kill weeds





Read more on the future of food and agriculture here





Contributors: Katie Martin, capital markets editor, Maija Palmer, acting deputy editor of Special Reports, Helen Browning, chief executive of the Soil Association, Adam Speed of the Crop Protection Association and Andrew Diprose, chief exec of Rootwave. Producers: Ruth Lewis-Coste and Fiona Symon