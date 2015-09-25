‘Democracy’, by Alecos Papadatos, Abraham Kawa and Annie Di Donna

“I don’t care,” said the weary woman interviewed on the BBC a couple of days before Greece’s latest general election. “I just don’t care.” Her sense of fatigue and disillusionment was widely shared by her compatriots. Just over half of the electorate bothered to vote last Sunday to grant Greece’s prime minister, Syriza’s Alexis Tsipras, a second successive victory.

Celebrations, even among the party’s most impassioned supporters, were muted. The feeling is widespread among Greeks that they no longer govern themselves. The coming years will see a series of strict measures, demanded by outside institutions, put in place as the country attempts to pay back its massive debts and balance its books.

This is not, surely, how democracy was meant to work. Not in the country that lays claim to its invention, and certainly not in the city — Athens — whose public monuments stand as mementos of a 2,500-year-old movement that grew to dominate the western political imagination.

The publication of Democracy, a graphic novel by the same illustrators — Alecos Papadatos and Annie Di Donna — who brought us the devilishly ambitious and acclaimed Logicomix in 2009, is timely. As in their earlier work, the creators seek to transcend the apparent simplicity of the graphic novel format by using a variety of sophisticated narrative techniques and eschewing the obvious. There is no mention here of democracy itself, nor of its most distinguished advocate, Pericles. Instead we have the chaotic build-up to the so-called Golden Age of Athens, seen through the eyes of a fictional young protagonist, Leander, who is drawn into the various civil conflicts that bedevil his homeland, rubbing up against the most famous figures of the day. The action is vividly drawn and intelligently guided. There is murder, casual sex and treachery.

The characters’ motives are born of a confusing mixture of superstition, religion and rational objectives

The authors admit that their storyline is a mash-up of Herodotus, Thucydides and Aristotle, whose accounts do not always cohere. The moral delineations of their leading characters are fuzzy, their motives born of a confusing mixture of superstition, religion and rational objectives.

But this is the authors’ point: the most telling lesson to be learnt from ancient Greece is not, after all, the triumph of a political system which, in any case, differs widely from what we have today under the same name. It is the process through which the Greeks arrived at their version of democracy that is to be respected and admired. What a time it must have been, the era of Solon, Cleisthenes, Hipparchus, members of a political class that was forced, for the first time, truly to come to terms with the growing power of the people.

Referencing Nietzsche’s masterly analysis in The Birth of Tragedy, it is the conflict between Apollo and Dionysus, respectively symbolising order and chaos, that acts as a central narrative framework for the telling of this violent story. The two gods even appear in modern dress in a cute Brechtian dream sequence. The goddess Athena pitches up to try and bring their heads together. She will succeed, but only up to a point.

The story ends with the Battle of Marathon, Persians and Athenians confronting each other against an orange sunset, and the concern — another cute touch — of a young runner that he may be deputed to hurry back to Athens at the end of the day to give news of the conflict.

The running of the modern marathon is just one of the reminders of classical Greece’s most dramatic moments. But there are plenty more. In their acknowledgments, the authors namecheck the assassinated presidential candidate Robert Kennedy, who, on hearing of the death of Martin Luther King in 1968, instantly quoted Aeschylus to give solace to his stunned audience. A couple of months later, Kennedy too was dead.

The establishment of democracy, says this surprisingly dark work, left a bloody imprint. And so does its continuing pursuance. We are in thrall to classical civilisation. We continue to look to the denuded temple on the rock of the Acropolis to inspire and enlighten us. But even the Greeks seem to be giving up on that.

Democracy, by Alecos Papadatos, Abraham Kawa & Annie Di Donna Bloomsbury £18.99/$27, 240 pages