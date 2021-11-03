World leaders have left the stage in Glasgow after two full days of talks that have had mixed outcomes given the absence of China, the worlds biggest emitter on an annual basis. On the third day of the global climate summit, the focus switches to the financial world.

Mark Carney, UN special envoy for climate action and finance and former governor of the bank of England, will be one of the central figures on Wednesday as he tries to mobilise private capital towards greener investments.

His market-driven approach to the climate transition is not without its critics, however. Many wonder to what extent the financiers and industries that have benefited from the current system can truly be champions for the new.

Here is what else to expect from today:

Coal: The dirtiest fuel comes under pressure. The Asian Development Bank, the government of Indonesia, and the government of the Philippines will announce a new financing model which will buy old coal power plants and shut them down, as well as the developing renewable energy sources.

Climate accounting: The big international accounting standards bodies are making a push to measure climate change risks and costs in company accounts.

Green tech: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and venture capitalist John Doerr, a Kleiner Perkins partner, will give briefings about Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures and how it will finance clean technology. Expect discussion about objectives and measures of success.

UK Treasury gets green: Chancellor Rishi Sunak will expand on plans announced October to put in place mandatory climate risk disclosures for companies with the help of an expert panel and a keynote speech in the day’s opening session.