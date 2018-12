Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Shell sets targets to decrease its carbon footprint, Nexstar clinches an agreement to buy Tribune Media and the prospects for Britain's manufacturers dim amid uncertainty over Brexit and the global economy. Plus, the FT's James Politi takes us to Buenos Aires, where US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping reached a fragile truce in the US-China trade war on Saturday.