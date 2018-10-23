Logo for FT Banking Weekly podcast

The Financial Times banking team discusses the biggest banking stories of the week, bringing you global insight and commentary on the top issues concerning this sector. To take part in the show or to comment please email audio@ft.com

David Crow and guests discuss Barclays as it tries to defend itself against activist investor David Bramson,  the future of CYBG after it completed its £1.7bn takeover of Virgin Money, and the growing competition in the US online banking market.


Contributors: David Crow, banking editor, Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent, Nicholas Megaw, retail banking correspondent and Laura Noonan, US banking editor. Special guest: David Duffy, chief executive of CYGB. Producer: Fiona Symon.

