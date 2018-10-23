Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

David Crow and guests discuss Barclays as it tries to defend itself against activist investor David Bramson, the future of CYBG after it completed its £1.7bn takeover of Virgin Money, and the growing competition in the US online banking market.





Contributors: David Crow, banking editor, Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent, Nicholas Megaw, retail banking correspondent and Laura Noonan, US banking editor. Special guest: David Duffy, chief executive of CYGB. Producer: Fiona Symon.