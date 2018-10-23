David Crow and guests discuss Barclays as it tries to defend itself against activist investor David Bramson, the future of CYBG after it completed its £1.7bn takeover of Virgin Money, and the growing competition in the US online banking market.
Contributors: David Crow, banking editor, Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent, Nicholas Megaw, retail banking correspondent and Laura Noonan, US banking editor. Special guest: David Duffy, chief executive of CYGB. Producer: Fiona Symon.
