Google has been accused of unfairly promoting its own holiday rental search by more than 30 of its rivals, France’s Covéa is in exclusive talks to buy the Agnelli-owned PartnerRe for $9bn, and the result of Ireland’s general election was tied three ways on Sunday night. Plus, the FT’s San Francisco correspondent, Dave Lee, explains a new pilot programme from Airbnb after a series of shootings at its rentals.

