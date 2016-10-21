Euro hits 7-month low against the dollar

Friday 17:30 BST. The euro fell to its lowest level versus the dollar since March with equity markets providing a mixed end to the week as investors focused on divergent policies of the US and eurozone central banks.

In the New York morning, the S&P 500 fell 0.2 per cent to 2,138 as investors processed earnings reports from Microsoft and General Electric.

Wall Street stocks also felt pressure from the dollar index, which measures the reserve currency against a basket of major rivals, which rose 0.4 per cent to 98.76, its highest since February.

Investors worry that a firmer dollar will crimp the earnings of US companies with a global exposure and the currency’s advance reflected expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in December while the European Central Bank maintained monetary stimulus.

The European Central Bank on Thursday kept interest rates on hold, as was expected, but it was the outlook for the €80bn a month quantitative easing programme that drew the most attention.

Mario Draghi, ECB president, said the central bank had not discussed extending the QE programme beyond its March 2017 end date, prompting the euro to briefly rise above $1.10.

Mr Draghi also gave no indication that he was considering “tapering” the level of asset purchases, and the single currency subsequently fell to $1.0864, its weakest since January.

It is a relapse that suggested the market still thinks the monetary guardian will indeed deliver additional largesse to combat weak growth and low inflation.

Analysts at DBS reckoned Mr Draghi would probably outline in December a six-month extension to the QE programme beyond March.

“This will require a few purchase criteria to be tweaked, including the issuer limit and negative rate threshold. With market participants largely in sync with these stimulus expectations, a no-move in December risks triggering disappointment,” DBS said.

Sterling also came under pressure as the Bank of England was expected to remain in easing mode in case the UK economy struggles from a “hard Brexit”. The pound traded off 0.3 per cent to $1.2216, holding just above 31-year lows.

Whereas the buoyant dollar loomed as a headwind for US stocks, the equity markets in Europe and the UK were a touch weaker on Friday as a weaker euro and pound extended some support for companies reliant on foreign currency revenues.

The FTSE 100 moved down 0.1 per cent, helped by tobacco stocks and despite a soft showing for energy stocks as the oil price rally showed signs of faltering.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 0.5 per cent to $51.62 a barrel but lost 2.5 per cent in the previous session amid scepticism over the chances of an Opec deal to cut production

Germany’s Dax rose 0.1 per cent, helped by a revival for Deutsche Bank as 10-year Bund yields, which have been suppressed by ECB buying, traded flat around zero per cent. Benchmark US Treasury yields, in contrast, hit 1.75 per cent, off 1bp on the day.

Analysts at Capital Economics noted that, while a rally in “risky assets” had shown signs of fatigue as investors have again turned their attention to the outlook for US monetary policy, they remained upbeat.

CapEco expected that US stocks, which are only 2 per cent or so shy of record levels, would grind higher while “on the whole, emerging market equities will probably continue to outperform those in developed markets, supported by relatively low valuations, higher commodity prices and some pick-up in economic growth”.

However, “relatively aggressive Fed tightening would probably snap the recent strong rally in EM dollar-denominated bonds, and perhaps cause some of the large gains in ‘junk’ bonds to be unwound,” CapEco added.

Earlier in Asia, Japan’s Topix equity benchmark lost 0.4 per cent with Nintendo off 6.6 per cent as investors gave a lukewarm response to the company’s unveiling of its new hybrid games console, the Switch.

Hong Kong’s market was shut for the whole session owing to a strong weather warning due to Typhoon Haima. Trading activities in the territory were suspended for the whole day, the exchange operator said.

China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.2 per cent while the tech-focused Shenzhen Composite shed 0.4 per cent. On the data front, new residential property prices in China continued to rise in September, up 4.3 per cent year-on-year, according to calculations by Reuters based on official data.

Reporting by Jamie Chisholm in London, Joe Rennison in New York and Peter Wells in Hong Kong