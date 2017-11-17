Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback

Belgian state prosecutors have backed Spain’s request for Carles Puigdemont, the former Catalan leader, and four of his ministers to be extradited after Madrid issued European arrest warrants for the politicians.

Following a hearing in a Brussels court on Friday, lawyers for Mr Puigdemont and the other politicians said Belgian prosecutors had asked for the execution of the warrants issued by Madrid this month. Judges will hear the case on December 4.

Written arguments would be submitted in the run-up to the court date and “nothing has been decided today”, said Paul Bekaert, one of the lawyers.

Mr Puigdemont and his four ministers fled to Brussels last month following the Catalan parliament’s decision to declare independence and subsequent moves by Madrid to take direct control of the region’s government. They are wanted by Spanish authorities on charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds.

Mr Puigdemont has insisted that his flight to Belgium was not an attempt to seek political asylum, but to force the independence struggle on to the European stage. Still, his team’s lawyers have argued that the charges against them are politically motivated.

The Brussels state prosecutor’s office said a delay until December 4 was necessary “to ensure that all parties involved can prepare and clarify their position regarding the execution of the European arrest warrants”.

Mr Bekaert said judges at Friday’s hearing had sought to clarify the charges against the defendants. Under Belgian law, the alleged crimes amount to “conspiracy by a civil servant”. This kind of refusal to execute duties does not constitute grounds for extradition, he said.

The former Catalan leader and his associates would have the right to appeal any extradition decision. The timetable means the five politicians are likely to be in Belgium throughout the run-up to Catalonia’s elections on December 21.

Mariano Rajoy, Spain’s prime minister, called the poll in Catalonia after ending the region’s autonomy.

Mr Rajoy said on Friday that he had confidence in the Belgian legal system. “I trust in the judiciary and, above all, I respect and stand by its decisions. This is one of the basic values and fundamental principles of the EU — respect for the law, the rule of law and the division of powers,” he said.