In a duplicate game based in Tokyo, this handed yielded a great result for an adventurous declarer and, arguably, somewhat lackadaisical defenders.

Bidding
Dealer: South
Game All

NorthEastSouthWest
1SNB
2C2H3CNB
3SNB4HNB
4S

North’s 2C was game-forcing; South’s 4H showing a singleton or void in hearts. West led 6♣ — a poor decision. Doubleton leads are super-aggressive and, in the opponents’ agreed suit, could easily have cost a trick. Despite South’s heart cue-bid, West should still start with partner’s suit. 

Declarer took the lead to be a singleton, playing low from dummy and beating East’s 9♣ with A♣. He laid down K♠, noting East’s 10♠. Declarer now led 7♠ and, when West followed low, ran it, thus avoiding a trump loser. Returning to hand with K♦, trumps were drawn, and A♦ and another played.

East won with Q♦ and found himself horribly endplayed: whether he led a club or a heart, he concedes a trick. 4S made with an overtrick scored very well. Declarer did well to play East for a singleton trump: to play for split honours is the percentage play. Here, declarer thought of it in terms of “restricted choice”: if East had held J♠ also, he might have played it: since he did not, it is more likely that West holds it.

East-West should sort out the defence: West could play 8♦, 9♦ (showing three cards, the third clearly 10♦), allowing East to discard both his honours and avoid the endplay

