News features and analysis from Financial Times reporters around the world. FT News in Focus is produced by Fiona Symon.

Print this page

YouTube Music, Google’s new music subscription service, has launched in India less than a month after Spotify entered the market. Jyotsna Singh discusses the appeal of this rapidly expanding music streaming audience with Stephanie Findlay and Snigda Poonam.


Music clips: Guzarish from the film Ghajini featuring Aamir Khan (TSeries Publishing), and Bye Pewdiepie by Carryminati.


Contributors: Suzanne Blumsom, executive editor, Stephanie Findlay, South Asia correspondent, and Snigda Ponam, writer. Producer: Fiona Symon

Get alerts on News podcast when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019. All rights reserved.

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast