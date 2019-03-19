Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

YouTube Music, Google’s new music subscription service, has launched in India less than a month after Spotify entered the market. Jyotsna Singh discusses the appeal of this rapidly expanding music streaming audience with Stephanie Findlay and Snigda Poonam.





Music clips: Guzarish from the film Ghajini featuring Aamir Khan (TSeries Publishing), and Bye Pewdiepie by Carryminati.





Contributors: Suzanne Blumsom, executive editor, Stephanie Findlay, South Asia correspondent, and Snigda Ponam, writer. Producer: Fiona Symon