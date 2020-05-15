Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The hunt for a coronavirus vaccine is central to global efforts to restart economies. The FT’s US coronavirus correspondent, David Crow, explains how nationalism could slow the fight against the pandemic. Plus, some companies are presenting a new customised metric they are calling ebitdac: earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation — and coronavirus. The FT’s markets reporter, Nikou Asgari, looks into whether it will stick. Then, the governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey on the central bank’s response to the crisis.





You can watch the full Andrew Bailey interview from The FT's Global Boardroom event

