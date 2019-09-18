To achieve anything in life you need to take risks with your financial, social and human capital. Over the years I’ve met many financially successful people where it wasn’t apparent what risks they had taken to create their wealth. There is usually a very thin line between prudence and luck.

Risk is one of the hardest concepts to define and measure and, together with the fact that we’re hard-wired to hate losses twice as much as we like gains, this makes taking good financial decisions difficult. Our perception of risk is greatly influenced by our past experiences as much as what is happening in the present.

For example, parents of baby boomers, who grew up during the 1930s depression and second world war, naturally took a much more cautious attitude to money than their children. Those newly retired investors who fled the stock market after seeing their investment portfolio fall 50 per cent in 2008/09 have paid a very high cost in lost investment returns over the past 10 years.

We also find it difficult to envisage our future financial self. While we can look back and see how our opinions have changed, we usually fail to anticipate how our future self will change. This has implications for our daily spending and investing decisions.

Volatility is the wrong measure of risk

In the realm of investing, daily price volatility is used as a proxy for risk because it’s easy to measure. Warren Buffett makes the point that he would rather know the fundamentals of a company — and whether the current price is fair in the context of those factors — than the historic price.

Focusing on the daily ups and downs of the investment market is a bit like measuring the distance between your home and place of work with a ruler. Behavioural finance expert Daniel Crosby describes investment volatility as “the means by which the behavioural investor receives an outsized reward for having a modicum of courage and patience”.

There is a big difference between investment returns (dividend yield and earnings growth) and speculative returns (short-term changes in the multiple people will pay for those current and future earnings). While earnings and dividends may fall in the short term, they should grow over time. Benjamin Graham, Warren Buffett’s mentor, put it well when he said that stock markets are a voting machine in the short term and a weighing machine in the long run.

When it comes to building and preserving our financial capital, the key risks are poor market returns, returns that are well below historic average or buying and selling investments at an inopportune time.

Most people intuitively understand that risk and return are linked but fail to realise that, when it comes to investing, the relationship is not linear. Higher investment risk doesn’t necessarily lead to higher returns: it leads to a higher variability of returns. The uncertain or variable outcome is the price you pay for the possibility, not the certainty, of better outcomes.

Being less wrong

You can stack the odds of success in your favour by avoiding big financial blow ups.

For non-professional investors, diversification is the ultimate free lunch in that by spreading your money across many different bond and equity holdings you minimise the risk of capital loss or a poor outcome without reducing the potential return.

Successful professional investors like Mr Buffett, Howard Marks and Ray Dalio don’t diversify. Instead they invest in a handful of companies in which they have a lot of confidence. That is less risky for them than investing in a larger number of companies in which they have less confidence.

Being patient about when you invest is another way to control risk. All other things being equal it’s better to invest in the stock market when the price/earnings ratio is at 10 than when it’s at 30.

Beyond investment risk

It isn’t just investment risk we need to think about to be financially well. If you’re still working and not yet financially independent, you also need to control risks to your human capital — your ability to earn a living.

The sad fact is that most businesses fail within 10 years. Technology might make your skills worthless. And illness, rather than accident, is the biggest cause of disability for working aged people.

Buying enough income protection, critical illness and life cover insurance enables you to offload your human capital risks. Investing in your skills enables you to preserve your earning capability. And taking business planning advice helps you to make better business decisions.

Even buying a home involves a fair degree of risk. Moving from renting to buying means you take on the risk of ongoing maintenance and repairs. You lose access to the cash needed to fund the purchase and the flexibility this provides. And you run the risk of losing money if you sell in the short term after allowing for transaction costs, plus any fall in value that might occur.

The biggest risk

The biggest risk of all is not being able to fund a decent lifestyle once you stop work. The cost of a home, education or raising a child are nothing compared with the cost of a decent secure retirement. If you want an income of £30,000 a year at age 65, assuming £10,000 a year state pension, then you’ll need a pot of about £833,000 to buy an inflation-linked annuity to provide the remaining £20,000 a year.

The easiest way to control financial risks is to control your lifestyle spending. This means you’ll have more spare cash to save while you’re working, or invest in a less risky portfolio, or need a smaller retirement pot.

In his 2009 book Stop Acting Rich . . . and Start Living Like a Real Millionaire, Thomas Stanley gave an insight into the spending habits of those with $1m or more of investable assets. He found that 70 per cent had never owned a boat; 64 per cent had never owned a holiday home; a Toyota was the most popular car based on latest purchase.

The key to good financial outcomes is controlling rather than avoiding risks. Working to a sensible financial plan can help you make financial decisions in context and to stay the course when times get tough.

Failing to have independence, dignity and freedom in later life is the real financial risk.

Jason Butler is an expert on financial wellbeing and presenter of the “Real Money Stories” podcast. Twitter: @jbthewealthman