Dua Lipa, singer

Sarah Chapman bio-cellulose mask, £50 for four

British-Kosovar singer Dua Lipa © Jesse Gouveia

“I love Sarah Chapman face masks and keep them in the fridge, because it’s always nice to have a cold one when you wake up in the morning. I put beauty rollers in there too. There’s no better feeling than rolling one all over your face after you’ve put your face cream on: it’s great for de-puffing.”

Martha Freud, ceramicist

Weleda Skin Food, £8.25 for 30ml. REN Moroccan Rose Otto Ultra-Moisture Body Oil, £38 for 100ml

Martha Freud at home in Hackney © Jo Metson Scott

“I swim a lot, so I like a body oil; I often use the Moroccan Rose one by REN. And I couldn’t do without moisturiser. My hands get really dry and I find Weleda Skin Food particularly good.”

Joël Andrianomearisoa, artist

Joël Andrianomearisoa in his white Dior jacket © Arnau Bach

“Cactus oil from Madagascar keeps my skin hydrated. I also often make a turmeric face mask by mixing the powder with water and leaving it on for 15 minutes. I love it for the skin colour I have. But don’t sleep with it on, it’ll ruin your bed linen!”

Cynthia Nixon, actress

Aurelia Cell Repair Night Oil, £62 for 50ml. Dr Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Colour Correcting Treatment, £37 for 50ml

Cynthia Nixon at home in New York with her cat Aurora © Clément Pascal

“I’m never without Aurelia Cell Repair Night Oil – a hydrating lavender and neroli blend – and Cicapair Tiger Grass Colour Correcting Treatment for evening out skin tone. It’s green and takes the redness out of my skin, and it’s the perfect light moisturiser with SPF.”

Karla Welch, stylist

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream, £135 for 30ml

Karla Welch at home in Los Angeles © Matthew Welch Augustinus Bader The Cream, one of Welch’s beauty staples © Matthew Welch

“Augustinus Bader The Cream makes my skin look like I’m 20 again. It’s the perfect formula for me.”

Hassan Hajjaj, artist

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Daily Skin Therapy, £3.99 for 250ml

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Daily Skin Therapy, £3.99 for 250ml © Yoriyas

“I’ve used Palmer’s Cocoa Butter since the 1980s. I get really dry skin so I always have it with me. I love the vanilla smell and the texture, which is light without being oily.”

Shiza Shahid, co-founder of cookware brand Our Place

Shiza Shahid at home © Rich Stapleton

“I wear Coola’s white tea sunscreen every day because it’s lightweight and is both an SPF and moisturiser in one. I put it on after I wash my face each morning, and feel like I have done a good thing for myself.”

Sébastien Foucan, freerunner

Sébastian Foucan in the Creative Room at his home in London © Dan Burn-Forti

“I get dry skin very easily, so I take Nivea moisturiser wherever I go. It’s the one that has worked for my skin since I was young.”

Lykke Li, singer/songwriter

Olio e Osso lip balm, from $28. Mac Spice lip pencil, £18

Lykke Li at home in Los Angeles © Arianna Lago

“I always apply Olio e Osso lip balm, then put a Mac Spice lip liner on after – you’ve gotta keep up with the kids, you know?”

Leanne Shapton, writer, artist and graphic novelist

“My beauty staple is a giant tub of Cetaphil moisturiser. I have to pile it on: I’ve got really troublesome skin.”

Tommy Hilfiger, designer

Crème de la Mer, £78 for 15ml

Hilfiger at home in Palm Beach © Josh Aronson His beauty staple: Creme de la Mer moisturiser © Josh Aronson

“I use Crème de la Mer moisturiser every day. I travel a lot and it’s great for soothing and restoring my skin after a long flight. I keep my grooming routine very simple and stick to a few tried-and-tested products.”

Mary Celeste Beall

Tata Harper’s Hydrating Floral Essence, $116 for 125ml

Tata Harper Hydrating Floral Essence, £89 © Shawn Poynter

“Tata Harper’s Hydrating Floral Essence is a spritz I always use before applying a serum; it’s so refreshing.”

Claudia Roden, food writer

Cortas Rose Water, £2.19 for 300ml

“I always have a bottle of rose water – by Cortas, it’s Lebanese – to splash on my face and neck.”

Anna de Pahlen, yoga instructor

Dr Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum, from £85, and Cleanser, £45. Escentric Molecule 01, £46

Beauty products by Dr Barbara Sturm © Rick Pushinsky

“I like a good cleanser – it’s important when your work involves a lot of travelling and movement. Escentric Molecule 01 and Dr Barbara Sturm skincare, including the Hyaluronic Serum and Cleanser, are really simple and not aggressive on the skin.”

Kengo Kuma, architect

“I have tried many soaps, but Hatomugi rice soap is the best. It is made with seeds and is very cleansing.”

