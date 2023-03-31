All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

The Ancient Roman novel by Apuleius, which he called Metamorphoses, has since become better known by which title (including as a Penguin Classic)?

What are formed by the contraction of the skin’s arrector pili muscles?

Which YouTube video, which became the most watched ever after it was uploaded in 2007, features three-year-old Harry Davies-Carr and his younger brother?

What’s the surname of the main couple in the Roald Dahl book that begins: “What a lot of hairy-faced men there are around these days”?

In 2019, Tim Burton directed a live-action version of which animated Disney film from 1941?

What three-letter word can mean a unit of luminance or the egg of a head louse?

What’s the nickname of the former Oasis guitarist Paul Arthurs?

In contract bridge, what’s the term for the declarer’s partner?

What is Krusty’s profession in The Simpsons?