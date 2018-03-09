FT Best of

Art exhibitions in London

Check out shows on Picasso, Bacon and Freud, Charles I, and much more
1932, Picasso’s year of wonders

Tate Modern’s stellar show displays work made by the great master, in thrall to his new lover, during a single year

All Too Human at Tate Britain — unmissable but infuriating

A searching survey of 20th-century life painting omits some of its greatest practitioners

Forensic Architecture — from rubble and ruins to justice

An exhibition in London reveals how architects are reconstructing the sites of trauma, oppression and injustice

The grand passions of Charles I

Highlights of the unrivalled art treasures amassed by the king feature in a vibrant new show at the Royal Academy

Giorgio Griffa: a dance to the music of colour and form

The Italian artist’s works, on show in London, offer a unique and mysterious vision

North Korean design: the golden age of candy-coloured communism

An eccentric collection on show in London gives a rare glimpse into an isolated graphic culture