FT Best of Art exhibitions in London Check out shows on Picasso, Bacon and Freud, Charles I, and much more 1932, Picasso’s year of wonders Tate Modern’s stellar show displays work made by the great master, in thrall to his new lover, during a single year Friday, 9 March, 2018 All Too Human at Tate Britain — unmissable but infuriating A searching survey of 20th-century life painting omits some of its greatest practitioners Friday, 2 March, 2018 Forensic Architecture — from rubble and ruins to justice An exhibition in London reveals how architects are reconstructing the sites of trauma, oppression and injustice Tuesday, 6 March, 2018 The grand passions of Charles I Highlights of the unrivalled art treasures amassed by the king feature in a vibrant new show at the Royal Academy Friday, 26 January, 2018 Giorgio Griffa: a dance to the music of colour and form The Italian artist’s works, on show in London, offer a unique and mysterious vision Thursday, 15 February, 2018 North Korean design: the golden age of candy-coloured communism An eccentric collection on show in London gives a rare glimpse into an isolated graphic culture Monday, 26 February, 2018