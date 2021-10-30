This weekend, we’re talking about books. The prestigious Booker Prize is about to announce its 2021 winner, and we hear what it’s like to be a judge—and read a book a day!—with two colleagues, Horatia Harrod and Jan Dalley. We explore how the literary world has changed, from boozy lunches to viral Twitter campaigns, with columnist Simon Kuper and agent Jonny Geller. And ahead of the UN climate summit, join us on a journey with Moral Money editor Simon Mundy, who just traveled to 26 countries to document the climate crisis for his new book.





Links from the episode:





—Simon Mundy on his two year journey to the frontlines of the climate battle (paywall): https://www.ft.com/content/e3bfb91d-2273-4da9-a7a7-eecf396f8d33

—Simon’s book is called Race for Tomorrow: Survival, Innovation and Profit on the Front Lines of the Climate Crisis

—Archive: Jan Dalley’s lunch with “naughty old thing” Booker Prize administrator Martyn Goff: https://www.ft.com/content/3e17b618-b4a0-11da-bd61-0000779e2340

—The Booker Prize 2021 shortlist and longlist: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Booker_Prize

—Simon Kuper on how book promotion has changed: https://www.ft.com/content/7dbc7e21-904c-492e-9313-5ce665a5ec45

—To follow our COP26 coverage, here’s Climate Capital. The entire FT will be free to read on Wednesday: https://www.ft.com/climate-capital





Want to say hi? Email us at ftweekendpodcast@ft.com. We’re on Twitter @ftweekendpod, and Lilah is on Instagram and Twitter @lilahrap.





For an exclusive 50% online subscription (and a discounted FT Weekend print subscription!), follow this link: http://ft.com/weekendpodcast





To watch the NextGen festival sessions, go here: www.nextgen.live.ft.com and use the promo code FTNextGenx2021





Sound design and mixing is by Breen Turner, with original music by Metaphor Music.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.