If the bucket hat has a marketing team, they deserve an end-of-year bonus for their recent work in placing it on the world’s most beautiful heads. Bucket-mania kicked off in July when Rihanna was snapped in a mint-green Prada style; it continued with Brad Pitt sporting a white one at the US Open in September, and with Gigi Hadid donning a fuzzy pink number to push a pram in Manhattan. At the September shows, bucket hats appeared on runways including Margiela, and on those sitting in the front row (Edward Enninful paired his with a suit). Cheeky and a little childlike, the unisex bucket is the season’s statement accessory.

Vogue editor Edward Enninful at the Roksanda runway show at London Fashion Week © Getty Images Rihanna’s mint-green Prada bucket hat © Getty Images

Loaded with contrasting associations – from Liam Gallagher and rave culture to pensioners, toddlers and buttoned-up golfers – the hat intersects trends including ’90s nostalgia and practical “gorpcore”. And, in a similar vein to socks-and-sandals or bum-bags, it’s a little ironic – something your uncool uncle might wear.

It feels “more contemporary and ‘fashion’ than baseball caps”, says Thom Scherdel, senior buyer at Browns. Bucket hats can be teamed with everything from tailoring to tracksuits and are more versatile than beanies, dad caps or fedoras (shudder). And, by playing with form (such as Jacquemus making oversized versions or JW Anderson extending the brim) and furnishings (attaching buckles, zips and vents), brands can “add a touch of flair”, says Scherdel.

For winter there are plenty of options to keep your ears toasty including shearling-lined styles from Acne Studios, waterproof designs from Snow Peak, a puffy version from Dries Van Noten, and the hottest women’s model according to Lyst: Emma Brewin’s fluffy hat seemingly sewn from a Furby pelt.

You can’t go wrong with a classic design like Prada’s black nylon staple or Burberry’s checked version. (I’ll take a Brad-style cotton-and-silk one from Ssam.) “Anything with a lot going on can start to look a bit Jamiroquai,” says Scherdel, referencing Jay Kay’s enormous fur confection from the early ’90s. Alas, every trend has its limits.