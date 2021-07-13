The eyes have it: the FT guide to sunglasses, spectacles and beating screen fatigue You’ll never look at glasses the same way again The Kudos Project: Glasses frames to suit black and brown featuresWhen two sisters couldn’t find glasses to fit, they created themnew Shades of brilliance: the best sports sunglasses Summer-ready performance framesnew The new 20-second rule: how to tackle screen fatigue and sore eyes‘My optician said I was one of several recent customers to show a deterioration following Covid-19 lockdowns’ Cubitts’ AI eyewear revolutionMeet the man on a mission to bring made-to-measure eyewear to your mobile Consider the optics: how to choose men’s sunglasses Stylish eyewear will help with the tricky transition from Zoom zombie to summer society Snap launches augmented reality glasses ahead of rivalsSocial media platform beats Apple and Facebook in unveiling next generation ‘Spectacles’ More from this Series Meet the makers of the world’s most exclusive glassesNicholas Foulkes makes an appointment with Maison Bonnet, the venerated French optician The Kudos Project: ‘We make glasses to heal your eyes and music to heal your soul’Meet Coco and Breezy Dotson, the twin sisters who are eyewear designers, DJs and philanthropists Four eyes good: Esquire editor Alex Bilmes on his first pair of glassesWhere does a man look to find eyewear inspiration? Michael Caine, of course Too much studying causes short sight, research showsChildren need sustained exposure to daylight for their eyes to develop properly Specs appeal: How the librarian look got chicDainty oval frames or cat-eye slants? The six best glasses styles to know