The eyes have it: the FT guide to sunglasses, spectacles and beating screen fatigue

You’ll never look at glasses the same way again

The Kudos Project: Glasses frames to suit black and brown features

When two sisters couldn’t find glasses to fit, they created them

new
Shades of brilliance: the best sports sunglasses 

Summer-ready performance frames

new
The new 20-second rule: how to tackle screen fatigue and sore eyes

‘My optician said I was one of several recent customers to show a deterioration following Covid-19 lockdowns’

Cubitts’ AI eyewear revolution

Meet the man on a mission to bring made-to-measure eyewear to your mobile

Consider the optics: how to choose men’s sunglasses

Stylish eyewear will help with the tricky transition from Zoom zombie to summer society

Snap launches augmented reality glasses ahead of rivals

Social media platform beats Apple and Facebook in unveiling next generation ‘Spectacles’

More from this Series

Meet the makers of the world’s most exclusive glasses

Nicholas Foulkes makes an appointment with Maison Bonnet, the venerated French optician

The Kudos Project: ‘We make glasses to heal your eyes and music to heal your soul’

Meet Coco and Breezy Dotson, the twin sisters who are eyewear designers, DJs and philanthropists

Four eyes good: Esquire editor Alex Bilmes on his first pair of glasses

Where does a man look to find eyewear inspiration? Michael Caine, of course

Too much studying causes short sight, research shows

Children need sustained exposure to daylight for their eyes to develop properly

Specs appeal: How the librarian look got chic

Dainty oval frames or cat-eye slants? The six best glasses styles to know