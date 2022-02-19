Parliament may have been in recess this week but the political action hasn't stopped. We discuss our significant story about the next election featuring Labour and the Liberal Democrats. Not since the days of Paddy Ashdown's ultimately unproductive courtship of Tony Blair in the 1990s have relations between the two opposition parties looked so promising.

Plus, we look at the Ukraine crisis and the way Boris Johnson's government is handling it, as Germany hosts a very tense Munich Security Conference this weekend.

Presented in Sebastian Payne's absence by George Parker with Gideon Rachman, Laura Hughes and Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe of the FT and Ben Bradshaw, Labour MP for Exeter

Produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Jan Sigsworth.

