Sabah Zdanowska finds it hard to define class. “It’s never something I have cared much about but it seems to be important to a lot of other people,” she says.

As a product strategy consultant who runs her own business, she would call herself middle class, but what of her background? She was raised in the East End of London by her stay-at-home mother from Pakistan and went to state school. But her mother came from a middle-class family and went to university, as did Zdanowska.

At some points in her career, she wondered if her background held her back compared with peers who were educated privately. After studying physics at Bath university, she went on to work in business intelligence.

“I seemed to do my job better than everyone else”, Zdanowska says, but she would “always be on a slower track”, she came to believe. “I didn’t have parents who were professionals. Some people had a head start in their career. I was a little bit behind.” In the end, she opted to work for herself as a consultant.

Sometimes we make assumptions on people’s readiness to be promoted based on their ‘polish’, whether people fit and are the finished product

The issue of class in the workplace was thrust into the spotlight in September when professional services firm PwC revealed a class pay gap among its UK employees. PwC said 14 per cent of its UK staff were from a lower socio-economic background and were paid less than peers, with a 12.1 per cent median pay gap. Rival KPMG, meanwhile, said it wanted to increase the proportion of partners from a working-class background from 23 per cent to 29 per cent by 2030.

After tracking ethnicity and gender, class seemed an “obvious development”, says Sarah Churchman, PwC’s UK head of diversity, inclusion and wellbeing. “Sometimes, we make assumptions on people’s readiness to be promoted based on their ‘polish’, whether people fit and are the finished product.”

Yet collecting data on the workforce is complex. The definition of class is complicated by the fact that it is not a protected characteristic in law, says Sarah Atkinson, chief executive of the Social Mobility Foundation, a charity.

“You have to find a way to ask questions [to employees] that are easy to understand and easy to answer. The holy grail is to find a single question that can identify someone’s social class background, is easy to understand and answer, gets high response rates and can easily be recorded.”

Parental occupation when an employee was aged 14 — used by KPMG and PwC — is said to be the most straightforward approach, and is recommended by the government as a measure. For deeper analysis, it can be combined with other questions such as the type of school someone attended, whether they were entitled to free school meals and whether their parents went to university.

But people prefer to see their success as due to their innate talents rather than having been helped by education and family role models and connections.

Recent research by Sam Friedman, associate professor of sociology at the London School of Economics, found that those from “privileged class backgrounds often misidentify their origins as working class”. Through interviews, Friedman and co-authors found professionals would reach into their family history to portray their humble origins and “tell an upward story”, feeding a narrative of meritocracy.

Employees also fear that revealing their backgrounds could harm their prospects. “Getting people to share their data honestly requires a clear explanation of how that data will drive change,” says Atkinson.

At PwC, 80 per cent of UK employees have shared their socio-economic background. Reluctance is greatest at the point of recruitment. Churchman says: “It’s taken years. You don’t just ask people once, you have to keep asking. Putting information in the public domain is the best way to get people to talk about it internally and externally.”

Friedman is hopeful that others will follow PwC and KPMG: “They have the resources. The domino effect is accelerated when you get big organisations taking the lead.” He says that action by employers on class has been patchy — higher education, for example, has widened participation among students from lower-income backgrounds, but this has not been reflected in the workforce at its own institutions.

In the UK, discussion about the “left-behind white working class” has also become politically fraught. There is concern that class is weaponised to diminish the importance of racial inequality.

Friedman, who says UK employers are ahead of other countries at analysing class, advocates intersectional analysis. “The value of collecting data and thinking about class and social mobility allows you to see the intersections between class and other characteristics” — for example, whether the gender pay gap is driven by women from working-class backgrounds.

For all employers’ efforts, there are bigger forces at play, points out Louise Ashley, senior lecturer in organisation studies at Royal Holloway, University of London.

“Class-based inequalities in the workplace often originate in entrenched structural and systemic inequalities in society at large. As this is the case, organisations need to make quite radical systemic and structural changes in response.”

Too often, she adds, the solutions have been “individualised and psychologised, for example, with attention to unconscious bias training, which have a limited effect”.