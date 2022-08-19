All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Highway distances to New York City are measured to which traffic intersection? Who wrote the young adult book series The Princess Diaries? Which influential British illustrator died in 1898, aged 25? Which poem by Tennyson ends, “To strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield”? Which TV actor has won awards playing a college porter, a policeman, a farmer and a market trader? Laurence Oliver was the first artistic director of the Festival Theatre — in which British cathedral city? Who married his third wife Graça Machel on his 80th birthday in 1998? Which American general was the effective ruler of Japan from 1945 to 1951? Which travel company began in 1841 with a train excursion for temperance campaigners from the Midlands? Who was the bass player for Joy Division, and then New Order?

Click here for the answers