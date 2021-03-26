All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

The 2020 Grammy Award for Best Opera Recording was won by an album version of which Tobias Picker opera, adapted from a book by Roald Dahl? What colour is the vertical stripe on the left of the Italian flag? Which Peter Shaffer play includes the stage direction “They climb the Andes”? Who’s the current presenter of The Tonight Show on American television, having taken over from Jay Leno in 2014? Who was Australia’s prime minister before and after Julia Gillard’s premiership of 2010-13? Which keyboard instrument — named after its inventor — features on Procol Harum’s “A Whiter Shade of Pale” and Bob Marley’s “No Woman No Cry”? Which surgical appliance — historically used to treat hernias — shares its name with that of a rigid structure in engineering? Last year, when Radio Times named the greatest-ever British radio comedies, which 1950s show was second? © Hamish Blair/Getty Images Whose film roles have included playing Nelson Mandela (above) and God? Which New Zealander is currently ranked the world’s best Test batsman?

Click here for the answers