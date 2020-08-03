The Trump administration has vowed to “take action” against Chinese software companies that it perceives as a risk to security. Plus, William Spriggs, a professor of economics at Howard University and chief economist of the AFL-CIO, explains how the pandemic is changing the US labour market.
US to widen action against Chinese tech groups beyond TikTok
https://www.ft.com/content/2eb1859f-ea08-4c7e-9bdd-a6712389a389
The Rachman Review: US economist William Spriggs on scars of the pandemic
https://www.ft.com/content/f80f8629-a84f-4ed8-abc2-bcf12cc92095
