President Joe Biden has moved to have the US rejoin the Paris climate accord, but becoming a leader in lowering carbon emissions will not be so easy. Then, a look at how the European Central Bank is bracing for the latest phase of the pandemic-induced economic crisis. Plus, the FT’s art market columnist, Melanie Gerlis, explains how auction houses and galleries are surviving and adapting to the pandemic. 


ECB details bond-buying shift as it holds rates and stimulus steady

Art market: Predictions for 2021

