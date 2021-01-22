The US will rejoin the Paris climate accord — what happens now?

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

President Joe Biden has moved to have the US rejoin the Paris climate accord, but becoming a leader in lowering carbon emissions will not be so easy. Then, a look at how the European Central Bank is bracing for the latest phase of the pandemic-induced economic crisis. Plus, the FT’s art market columnist, Melanie Gerlis, explains how auction houses and galleries are surviving and adapting to the pandemic.





The US will rejoin the Paris climate accord — what happens now?

ft.com/content/81dd2826-55b6-44c2-b981-88717ec70314?





ECB details bond-buying shift as it holds rates and stimulus steady

https://www.ft.com/content/14821fa0-0e3e-4a95-8414-53a257ee9142





Art market: Predictions for 2021

https://www.ft.com/content/86c27d1c-ff65-40a2-b6b2-d4add0209ffa





See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.