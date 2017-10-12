Irish Independent group chief quits after conflict with chairman

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

The chief executive of Independent News & Media, Ireland’s biggest newspaper group, is leaving after a conflict with its chairman over an acquisition proposal that did not go ahead.

In a notice on Thursday evening to the Dublin stock market, INM said Robert Pitt “has decided to leave the business” with effect from Friday to pursue other interests.

The company is publisher of the Irish Independent and Sunday Independent, respectively the biggest-selling daily and Sunday papers in the country, and a string of other national and regional titles.

Mr Pitt’s departure follows a financial settlement with INM, the terms of which were not disclosed by the company. It ends a prolonged public stand-off that exposed a bitter schism at the top of one of Ireland’s most prominent companies.

The chief had refused to vote for the re-election to the board of Leslie Buckley, INM’s non-executive chairman, at the company’s annual meeting during the summer, an event without precedent in Irish corporate life.

The two had clashed over a proposal for INM to buy Newstalk, a lossmaking national radio station controlled by Denis O’Brien, the billionaire businessman who is INM’s biggest single shareholder. Mr Buckley is one of Mr O’Brien’s closest business associates.

Mr Pitt, who believed the buyout proposal overvalued Newstalk, made a protected disclosure to Ireland’s corporate law enforcer in which he complained about the process.

The status of that whistleblower complaint to the director of corporate enforcement is unclear after his departure from INM. “The office is unable to comment on any individual cases,” the enforcement agency said.

Mr Pitt joined the company three years ago from Tesco, where he had been chief operating officer of the supermarket group’s business in the Czech Republic. He took a seat on the INM board in January 2016.

His total remuneration in 2016 was €566,000, down from €693,000 the previous year after his annual bonus dropped to €87,000 from €218,000.

A person familiar with the situation at the company said there had been “quite a significant gap” between the valuation on Newstalk that was mooted by Mr Buckley and a second valuation commissioned by Mr Pitt.

The first put a value in excess of €30m on Newstalk but the second was in a range just above €20m. In the event, no proposal for INM to buy Newstalk was put to the INM board.

A complaint from Mr Pitt was also examined by Jerome Kennedy, the senior independent director on the board. A board subcommittee produced an internal report on the affair but no action was taken on its conclusions, which were not published.