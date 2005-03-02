Listen to this article
Prof. Andrew C. Aplin
School of Civil Engineering and Geosciences
Devonshire Building
University of Newcastle
Mike Bickle
Reader in Tectonics
Dept. Earth Sciences,
University of Cambridge
M J Blunt
Professor of Petroleum Engineering
Department of Earth Science and Engineering
Imperial College London
Tim Cockerill
School of Construction Management and Engineering
University of Reading
Dr Jon Gibbins
Senior Lecturer
Energy Technology for Sustainable Development Group
Mechanical Engineering Department
Imperial College London
Dr. Fathollah (Fatosh) Gozalpour
Research Fellow
Institute of Petroleum Engineering
Heriot-Watt University
Stuart Haszeldine FRSE,
Professor of Sedimentary Geology,
School of GeoSciences,
University of Edinburgh
Prof Chris Lawrence
Director of Research in Chemical Engineering
Imperial College London
Prof John Oakey
Director of Power Generation Research
Power Generation Technology Centre
Cranfield University
A M K P Taylor
Professor in Fluid Mechanics
Department of Mechanical Engineering
Imperial College London
Dr Carol M Turley
Head of Science (Biogeochemistry)
Plymouth Marine Laboratory