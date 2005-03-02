Experimental feature

Listen to this article

00:00
00:00
Experimental feature
or

Prof. Andrew C. Aplin
School of Civil Engineering and Geosciences
Devonshire Building
University of Newcastle

Mike Bickle
Reader in Tectonics
Dept. Earth Sciences,
University of Cambridge

M J Blunt
Professor of Petroleum Engineering
Department of Earth Science and Engineering
Imperial College London

Tim Cockerill
School of Construction Management and Engineering
University of Reading

Dr Jon Gibbins
Senior Lecturer
Energy Technology for Sustainable Development Group
Mechanical Engineering Department
Imperial College London

Dr. Fathollah (Fatosh) Gozalpour
Research Fellow
Institute of Petroleum Engineering
Heriot-Watt University

Stuart Haszeldine FRSE,
Professor of Sedimentary Geology,
School of GeoSciences,
University of Edinburgh

Prof Chris Lawrence
Director of Research in Chemical Engineering
Imperial College London

Prof John Oakey
Director of Power Generation Research
Power Generation Technology Centre
Cranfield University

A M K P Taylor
Professor in Fluid Mechanics
Department of Mechanical Engineering
Imperial College London

Dr Carol M Turley
Head of Science (Biogeochemistry)
Plymouth Marine Laboratory

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018. All rights reserved.

Comments have not been enabled for this article.