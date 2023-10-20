Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The Labour party has pulled off two stunning by-election victories. The FT’s Lucy Fisher is joined by colleagues Miranda Green, Jim Pickard and Stephen Bush to discuss whether Keir Starmer’s party is now on track for a 1997-style landslide, and what the Tories’ dismal results mean for Rishi Sunak. Plus, the group examines the PM’s tour of the Middle East as fears grow that the Israel-Hamas war could escalate. What are the repercussions for UK politics, as the conflict deepens?

