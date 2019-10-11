FT Series

Pink Snow 2019: an FT ski special

New lifts, new hotels and new adventures in our pre-season dispatch from the mountains
© Grant Gunderson
Fresh tracks: what’s new on the slopes this winter

From Alta to Val d’Isère — off-grid refuges, five-star palaces, trains, planes, cable cars and dog sleds

Way off-piste: yacht-skiing in the Arctic

Tired of Courchevel and Zermatt — and willing to invest millions in his passion — one skier thinks he has found the ultimate destination

Lone ranger: solo ski touring in Crans Montana

The smart Swiss resort has created a network of ‘uphilling’ routes — removing the need for a guide

Cool kit: what to wear on the slopes this winter

From the best base layers and après-ski boots to skis featuring Margaret Thatcher