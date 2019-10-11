FT Series Pink Snow 2019: an FT ski special New lifts, new hotels and new adventures in our pre-season dispatch from the mountains © Grant Gunderson Fresh tracks: what’s new on the slopes this winter From Alta to Val d’Isère — off-grid refuges, five-star palaces, trains, planes, cable cars and dog sleds Friday, 11 October, 2019 Way off-piste: yacht-skiing in the Arctic Tired of Courchevel and Zermatt — and willing to invest millions in his passion — one skier thinks he has found the ultimate destination Friday, 11 October, 2019 Lone ranger: solo ski touring in Crans Montana The smart Swiss resort has created a network of ‘uphilling’ routes — removing the need for a guide Friday, 11 October, 2019 Cool kit: what to wear on the slopes this winter From the best base layers and après-ski boots to skis featuring Margaret Thatcher Friday, 11 October, 2019