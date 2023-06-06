Former asset manager Stuart Kirk writes about investing for FT Weekend in a column where he shares both his investment successes and failures with readers. He tells host Claer Barrett what he’s investing in now,how he chooses stocks, why he isn’t keen on funds that follow a particular theme and what he thinks needs to change in the world of ESG or sustainable investing.

Being honest about my portfolio’s performance

Active management is a sham — no wonder my returns are suspect

Sectors make sense for investors, not themes

