America’s immigrant dream collides with nativist nightmares

You’re not wanted here!” “Go home!”

No, not the reproaches of immigration officers as they set about deporting incoming Iranian PhDs or Iraqi grandmas as per the instructions of Donald Trump’s travel ban, but a beer commercial with attitude. Super Bowl Sunday, at once the holy grail of sports and mass advertising, is upon us. With a television audience of over 100m Americans as its target, and with a reckless disregard for the voting preference of countless Budweiser drinkers, the mega-brewer Anheuser-Busch has produced a slick one minute immigrant odyssey: the story of its founder Adolphus Busch coming to St Louis in the 1850s.

Lest it be accused of liberal sentimentality, the ad comes with a title worthy of a Bruce Willis action movie: “Born the Hard Way.” Production values are high, and even the plot of the micro-movie grips. Our hero suffers a grim voyage and routine abuse before meeting his destiny, a handshake with one Herr Anheuser. The commercial has to have been made long before the immigration ban and its spectacular blowback in street and airport demonstrations. But the ad is now seen by both sides to the debate as a deliberate effort to define America as, above all, a nation of immigrants — the title of President Kennedy’s book.

The ad touches a nerve. During the 1850s, German immigrants, along with the Irish, ran into a storm of violent nativist hostility whipped up by demagogues of the American party, who gloried in the nickname of Know Nothings. Sound familiar? In Louisville, Kentucky, 20 were killed in a blaze of riot and destruction, some of the victims burnt alive in their houses. There were similar anti-immigrant pogroms in Philadelphia, Baltimore and Cincinnati, all fuelled by Protestant paranoia about a Catholic plot to destroy American culture (most of the Germans were from Catholic parts of the country). The inventor of the telegraph Samuel Morse published a collection of Catholic-baiting harangues as Foreign Conspiracy Against the Liberties of the United States. For Shariaphobia read Pope-hatred; the rage of the nativists was identical.

On the matter of immigration — at once fundamental and divisive — the US has always suffered from a split personality. Some of its earliest eulogists like Hector St John de Crèvecoeur in the 1780s maintained that what made America exceptional was its allegiance to an idea — democratic liberty and equality — rather than to the ethnicity, religion and languages that generated tribal loyalty in the Old World. In heterogeneity lay its strength and moral authority. But nativist paranoia was never far away. A “Great Greaser Extermination Meeting” was called by California gold field miners against Mexicans and other Latin Americans presuming to get their share of the pans. In Los Angeles in 1871 at least 17 Chinese were tortured and hanged in a mass lynching whipped up by xenophobic agitators. Eleven years later a Chinese Exclusion Act precluded Chinese immigrants from ever qualifying for American citizenship, a race-driven ban that would last, shockingly, until 1943.

Related article Super Bowl ad lands Budweiser in US immigration debate Patriotic commercial risks backfiring as brands struggle to navigate the Trump era

These two historical impulses of welcome and rejection beat on into modern times. The rise of the cosmopolitan metropolis, swollen by immigrants, produced the Populist party of the 1890s, led by Thomas E Watson, champion of the agrarian poor. After a brief and doomed attempt to unite black and white against the cities, Watson turned viciously racist and anti-Semitic. The prejudice was anointed from on high as well as shouted from below. In 1911 when 11 Italians were lynched in New Orleans, the response of the brahmin politician Henry Cabot Lodge was to demand restrictions on their immigration. In 1896 the president of MIT, Francis A Walker, took it on himself “to arouse public opinion to the necessity of a further exclusion of elements . . . injurious to our national character”. Dystopian nightmares were conjured up of “police driving from the garbage dumps . . . miserable beings who try to burrow in those unutterable depths of filth and slime”.

But the counter-sentiment of America’s open doors responded. Intended by its French creators to be a symbol of transatlantic republican solidarity, the Statue of Liberty originally had nothing to do with hospitality. Emma Lazarus’s great poem “The New Colossus”, though written in 1883, was only engraved on its plaque 20 years later, long after her death, and in recognition that the tide of opinion was going the other way.

The “America first” slogan adopted by President Trump was coined by Woodrow Wilson to protect his position of neutrality in the first world war — shortly before abandoning it. It was later hijacked by William Randolph Hearst to mean exclusion, race purity and isolation. He gushed over Hitler and handed the slogan on to Charles Lindbergh’s campaign. The clamp on immigration, already tight in the 1920s, was fastened tighter still as millions of Jews were abandoned to persecution and then extermination.

So the moral stench of anti-immigrant xenophobia is nothing new in American history. What is new is that it now lodges in the White House. This is a radical departure from presidential norms, Republican as well as Democratic. Kennedy’s Nation of Immigrants, the cause his brother Robert (who completed and published the book in 1964) claimed was dearest to JFK’s heart, was the push which brought Lyndon Johnson to abandon geographically-based quotas in his immigration act of 1965. Ronald Reagan declared his aim to secure control of American borders but not before he had given an amnesty to 3m illegal immigrants. George W Bush tried time and again to persuade his party towards a humane immigration policy and, six days after 9/11, made a point of going to the Islamic Center in Washington to denounce precisely the conflation of Islam and terrorism that now animates the incumbent.

The world is separating into two irreconcilable halves: those who want to live only alongside those who look, pray and speak like them, and those millions in the great ethnically jumbled cities who want to share the neighbourhood.

This may be the year of the rampart builders. But the future will see them crumble. It felt like that, anyway, when I flew into JFK last Saturday evening. Passing from walls lined with state troopers I emerged from the terminal into a swaying singing crowd of demonstrators. Among them was a young woman wearing a broad smile and a sign reading, simply, “Make America Greet Again”.

The writer is an FT contributing editor