The US Senate rejected Democratic bids to subpoena documents on the first day of the impeachment trial of Donald Trump, a slowdown in the US continues to weigh on Netflix’s subscriber growth, and the UK is set to go ahead with plans to introduce a new digital tax against US companies despite the threat of tariffs. Plus, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been implicated in a hack involving Jeff Bezos’s phone, Boeing has told customers and suppliers that the 737 Max will now stay grounded until the middle of 2020, and US health officials have confirmed the first US case of the Sars-like coronavirus.

