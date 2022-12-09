All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

What is a female lobster called?

What’s the only zone one London Tube station whose name contains all the vowels?

Which packaging material was invented in 1957, originally as a type of three‑dimensional wallpaper?

Which sweets, made by Ferrero and popular throughout Europe, are banned in the US?

Which 1967 film, portraying interracial marriage in a positive way, was the last in which Spencer Tracey and Katharine Hepburn appeared together?

What is Britain’s largest beetle?

Which weapon is named after the Soviet foreign minister from 1939-1949?

In 2020 Britain’s Department for International Development was merged with what?

One-pocket, bank and eight-ball are all forms of which game?