FT Weekend Quiz: London Tube, Ferrero and eight-ball
All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.
What is a female lobster called?
What’s the only zone one London Tube station whose name contains all the vowels?
Which packaging material was invented in 1957, originally as a type of three‑dimensional wallpaper?
Which sweets, made by Ferrero and popular throughout Europe, are banned in the US?
Which 1967 film, portraying interracial marriage in a positive way, was the last in which Spencer Tracey and Katharine Hepburn appeared together?
What is Britain’s largest beetle?
Which weapon is named after the Soviet foreign minister from 1939-1949?
In 2020 Britain’s Department for International Development was merged with what?
One-pocket, bank and eight-ball are all forms of which game?
Which 1984 song was for many years the best-selling single in
the UK never to get to Number 1 in the charts — until it did in 2021?
