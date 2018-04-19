Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

We want to hear from you. Today we are publishing a new guide to make it easier for people to submit opinion pieces to us for possible publication. Our goal is to inspire a wider range of contributors and to tap FT readers’ extraordinary range of professional expertise and personal experience.

In a bit of housekeeping, we are also changing the name of our section from “Comment” to “Opinion” to help readers distinguish our carefully selected and edited articles from the online “comments” below stories. We have also decided to drop the introductory “Sir” that traditionally starts each letter to the editor. The title not only feels old-fashioned, but also may one day be inaccurate.

Marketing squeeze: The advertising business has long been an extraordinary money-spinner for “creative” professionals in some of the world’s most expensive cities. Among the most prominent is Martin Sorrell, who has just resigned from WPP, the marketing conglomerate he built by gobbling up a string of boutique, and larger, agencies. But John Gapper argues that the good times may be coming to an end. Fundamental changes linked to the growing dominance of Google and Facebook in online advertising are shrinking margins.

Molecular movement: Researchers at Harvard have conducted the world’s smallest chemistry experiment, coaxing together a single sodium atom and a single caesium atom, using optical tweezers to manipulate them into an alloy. Anjana Ahuja explains that the precision-tooling of molecules at this scale bodes well for the development of super-fast quantum computers, which rely on “qubits”, the quantum equivalent of classical bits. A sodium-caesium molecule (NaCs) would possess just the right electrical properties for a qubit, she writes.

Land war: It is time for South Africa to address its “original sin” — the dispossession of black farmers, driving them off the land and turning them into a rootless proletariat to work as cheap labour in gold and diamond mines. David Pilling examines the issue and concludes that land redistribution is crucial for economic development. Farmers are not incentivised to work land they do not own. Nor can they use it as collateral to borrow, he writes.

Global economic risks are seriously understated — letter from Desmond Lachman

In the past, higher interest rates have often been the trigger that has caused asset bubbles to burst and credit markets to reprice. This should be alerting one now to the real risk that higher than currently anticipated interest rates could soon roil global financial markets.

Comment from Kitanomaru on Wall Street still has lessons to learn about overworked staff

Clients need to do their part and proactively ask difficult questions about the company’s internal work culture. 12:30am emails are part of the office power game that many junior analysts experience, but the tables can also be easily turned by publicly naming the mid-level banker in question.

Cambridge’s commercial links require close scrutiny — letter from Michael Lane

I’m horrified to discover that, according to Cambridge university, commercial collaborations carried out there are not normally scrutinised or supervised by the institution’s ethics committees. Isn’t it work of this nature that most needs such scrutiny?

